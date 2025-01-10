comscore
Shibani Dandekar is NOT pregnant; Shabana Azmi debunks rumours

Shibani Dandekar is NOT pregnant; Shabana Azmi debunks rumours

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Speculation about Shibani Dandekar’s pregnancy with husband Farhan Akhtar was recently dismissed by veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Farhan’s stepmother. Addressing the reports, Azmi clarified to ETimes that the rumours are baseless. The couple has yet to comment on the matter.

The rumours surfaced three years after Farhan and Shibani’s wedding, held in February 2022. Despite the public curiosity, the duo has maintained their tradition of keeping personal milestones under wraps, offering only glimpses of their lives on social media.

Shabana Azmi’s Statement and Context

Responding to the growing speculation, Shabana Azmi said, “No, it’s not true.” Her straightforward denial has put an end to the recent chatter surrounding the couple’s family plans. This clarification comes amid Farhan Akhtar’s 51st birthday celebrations, as the actor received warm wishes from loved ones and fans on January 9.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s love story began long before their marriage in 2022. The couple dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Khandala, attended by close friends and family members.

Farhan Akhtar’s Personal and Professional Life

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters, Shakya and Akira. The former couple parted ways amicably in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Farhan’s journey as an actor, director, and musician has kept him in the public eye, while he continues to cherish moments with his loved ones. He is currently working on 120 Bahadur, which was announced last year in September.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on navigating public scrutiny after interfaith marriage: “People used to say these two things to me– ‘love jihad and gold digger’”

