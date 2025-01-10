While SOTY 3 is expected to be a web-series to be produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, recent rumours suggest that Shanaya Kapoor will be a part of it.

With Student Of The Year giving us some of the biggest stars from our generation which included Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, the second instalment SOTY 2 introduced us to Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Now, yet again a third instalment is in the pipeline. Producer Karan Johar has confirmed that this one will be a web-series which will be produced under his new wing Dharmatic Entertainment. While official announcement of the cast is yet to be made, recent rumors suggest that Alaya F and Shanaya Kapoor will play leading ladies.

Alaya F to join Shanaya Kapoor in SOTY 3?

What do we know about SOTY 3

SOTY 3 is expected to be directed by international filmmaker Reema Maya, who is also the co-founder of the production company Catnip. The official announcement about her joining the Student Of The Year franchise was made by Karan Johar at the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh in April last year, wherein he was quoted telling TOI, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

Meanwhile, Harper Bazaar reported that Shanaya Kapoor, who was supposed to make a debut with Dharma in Bedhadak, has been roped in as the leading lady. Adding to the same, recent reports now suggest that Alaya F will also be the other female lead in the teenage drama.

About Shanaya Kapoor and Alaya F

While Shanaya Kapoor was expected to make her debut with Bedhadak, the latter got shelved followed by her South debut Vrushabha also facing a similar fate. However, the newbie is currently expected to be making her debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. Meanwhile, Alaya F had two major releases last year – the action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which she played the role of a hacker and Srikanth – in which she essayed the character of Srikanth Bolla’s wife Veera Swathi.

