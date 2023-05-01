Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and will be a 6 episodic series.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; to be 6-episode series

To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named Stardom which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a 6 episodic web series. The series is currently in production and expected to go on floors in 2023.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film for his brand D'YAVOL where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. In December 2022, Aryan Khan and co-founders Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle business by unveiling D'YAVOL, their passion project. The three entrepreneurs aim to bring consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive events.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.