Mankind Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India has announced its foray into multivitamins and minerals with a new brand ‘Health OK’. The new offering is the perfect solution to modern lifestyles problems with its unique formulations of Natural Ginseng and Taurine for maintaining energy, 20 multivitamin.

and minerals for improving Overall Health and Vitamin C, D, and Zinc for added Immunity.

Due to the fast-paced life cycle, people tend to ignore their health by skipping meals, and thus look for convenient eating habits leading to regular tiredness, fatigue, and weakness- which are signs of lack of macro and micronutrients, which results in energy and deteriorating overall health.

And now two leading Bollywood superstars, the age-defying Anil Kapoor and iconic youth superstar Ranveer Singh have come together in one single frame and are endorsing and spreading the message of a healthy and energetic lifestyle. Studies have revealed that multivitamins are consumed for mainly two reasons, overall fitness and health and to keep up the energy levels in today’s hectic lifestyle. The combination is a deadly one as no one is better than Anil Kapoor, who is the epitome of a healthy lifestyle, and Ranveer Singh, known for his super-energetic persona, to endorse Health OK.

The Health OK TVC campaign showcases Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh working in an office set up with hectic and long working hours. The surprising part is that their level of energy always remains constant throughout the day. Towards the end of the video is when they both reveal that the secret of their energy and fitness is Health OK.

Speaking on the association, brand ambassador Anil Kapoor said, “I am delighted to associate with a brand like Mankind Pharma who has been working effectively in making India a self-reliant country. With the new product launch, I am excited to represent Health OK to reach the masses.”

Commenting on the association, brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “I am excited to be a part of the brand’s endeavour and extend my support to the brand's vision. In our hectic lifestyle, we tend to forget about the vitamins and minerals that our body requires. I am sure that people will benefit immensely from this new product by Health Ok. I look forward to being a part of their growth journey.”

Talking about the launch of the new brand category, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing Mankind Pharma, said, “We have strategically decided to launch Health OK keeping in mind the issues related to low energy, tiredness and fatigue. Hence, we have roped in Mega Superstars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on board for this association for our new category. Before entering into this segment, the brand did extensive research to understand the gaps for the need of health supplements, and conducted rigorous trials before rolling out the product in the market”.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.