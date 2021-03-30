In January this year, it was reported that the Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be reuniting for a love story by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will also be directed by Karan Johar.

Now, with Ranveer Singh all set to wrap his film Cirkus with Rohit Shetty, it is being reported that Karan Johar's film will go on floors in the month of June or July and will reportedly be shot at some real locations in India. The two actors will be undergoing some acting workshops ahead of the film going on floors to understand their characters better.

As per reports on an entertainment portal, the film will also see Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as assistant director. Ibrahim, who is still in college, has no plans of getting launched as an actor for now but is keen to understand the process of filmmaking.

The reports further state that Ranveer will be seen sporting a complete modern cool look in the film whereas Alia's character is said to be slightly subtle in comparison to Ranveer's character. The film is said to be a light hearted love story without any social message, the kind Dharma is known for.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar last directed the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While he has directed segments in Netflix original Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, this will be his next big screen directorial.

