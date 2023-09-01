On September 1, Manish Malhotra took to his social media handle and launched his production banner, Stage 5 Production.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has turned producer with his new production house, Stage 5. The announcement was made by Manish on Instagram, where he shared the company's logo and wrote a heartfelt message about his love for clothes, colours, and films.

Manish Malhotra launches his banner ‘Stage 5 Production’; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and others send best wishes

"Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling I've had for Clothes, Colours and Films," Manish wrote. "I was fascinated by fabrics, textures, and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day."

With Stage 5, Manish said he wants to "nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories." He also said he wants to collaborate with "directors, writers, and artists who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Best wishes have already started pouring in for Manish from the film and fashion industry. Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Manish's, wrote on Instagram, "Manish...More power to you...You are a mega achiever in fashion...and films are your passion...Stage 5 will be a testament of that passion...can't wait to see this journey unfold."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent her best wishes to Manish, writing, "So so happy for you my darling Manu. Love you....youuu the bestest."

It will be interesting to see what Manish Malhotra does with his new production house.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon’s National Award success sparkles: Glamorous party with Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, and more; check out the pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.