Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer releases, Sameer Wankhede drops cryptic note: “I fear no hell from you”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer releases, Sameer Wankhede drops cryptic note: “I fear no hell from you”

en Bollywood News After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer releases, Sameer Wankhede drops cryptic note: “I fear no hell from you”

Notably, a dialogue about father-son in teh Jawan trailer has hinted at the former zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede has broken his silence in a cryptic and somewhat defiant manner, following speculations that a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, was aimed at him.

The controversial officer took to social media to share a quote by Nicole Lyons that read, "I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you."

This enigmatic post comes just a day after the release of the Jawan trailer, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, portraying a father and son. While the trailer showcased Khan's versatility in various looks, it was one particular line that garnered widespread attention: "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar" (Talk to the father before you touch the son).

After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer releases, Sameer Wankhede drops cryptic note: “I fear no hell from you”

Netizens quickly connected the dots, interpreting the dialogue as a veiled reference to the tumultuous Aryan Khan and Cordelia cruise drug bust case, which had Sameer Wankhede at its epicentre. Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, found himself embroiled in the controversy, eventually becoming one of the main accused in the Aryan Khan bribery case.

The cryptic post shared by Sameer Wankhede on X (formerly Twitter) has left people speculating whether it is his way of responding to the insinuations made by Shah Rukh Khan's film. The entire episode has further fuelled the ongoing debate surrounding the Aryan Khan case, raising questions about the intricacies of the legal proceedings and the individuals involved.

Also Read: Jawan Trailer: Alia Bhatt reacts to her mention in Shah Rukh Khan starrer: “Aur purii duniya ko chaiye sirf SRK”

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

