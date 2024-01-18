comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.01.2024 | 6:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » T-Series signs a fresh roster of young and budding gen Z artists

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

T-Series signs a fresh roster of young and budding gen Z artists

en Bollywood News T-Series signs a fresh roster of young and budding gen Z artists

The lineup of artists include Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Parth Srivastava, and Shivam Srivastava.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a pioneering move towards nurturing and promoting fresh talent in the music industry, T-Series announces the signing of a group of promising and emerging artists who show potential and growth in the music space. Among the roster of musicians joining the T-Series family are Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Shivam Srivastava, Parth Srivastava, and many others new artists who are in the pipeline.

T-Series signs a fresh roster of young and budding gen Z artists

T-Series signs a fresh roster of young and budding gen Z artists

These aspiring artists bring a blend of creativity, passion, and musical prowess that aligns seamlessly with T-Series’ commitment to delivering diverse and music content. The musical line up of these artists include the recently released single Mere Ranjhana by Garvit & Priyansh. The duo will now have two more songs titled Jiya Mera and Sitaron coming up soon. Apart from this, a new single by Savneet Singh, titled Khoya Tha is slated for 18th Jan, while Vasu Kainth’s Roko Na is set to release on 25th Jan. Furthermore, Parth Srivastava’s Uljhan and Shivam Srivastava’s Lamha are also in the lineup.

Speaking about the new signings, a spokesperson from T-Series expressed commitment to fostering emerging talent, “At T-Series, we have always believed in the power of new voices and fresh perspectives. Our commitment to providing a platform for budding artists remains unwavering. We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists into the T-Series family. Their creativity and passion align perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to support and showcase their incredible talent to the country.”

T-Series has consistently championed young voices and believed in providing a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent to a global audience.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, T-Series, Maddock Films submit bids for development of the upcoming Film City near Noida

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manish Malhotra collaborates with Starbucks…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in talks with…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Pathaan…

Karan Johar's magnum opus Rocky Aur Rani Kii…

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal sweeps the…

Bhumi Pednekar starrer investigative drama…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification