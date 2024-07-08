MAMI Mumbai Film Festival reunites with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films to create a platform to celebrate excellence in short films. This collaboration not only provides upcoming filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global platform but also highlights brilliance in filmmaking, acting, and introduces innovative uses of technology for the first time, pushing the boundaries of creativity. This competitive section is open to Indian Nationals or those belonging to the Indian diaspora, accepting short films (fiction, documentaries, or animation) with runtimes under 20 minutes.

MAMI and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films reunite to celebrate cinematic excellence in short film storytelling

A selection committee will shortlist the top 10 entries, which will then be evaluated by a jury panel to determine winners across three categories. Selected short films will have the honor of being showcased at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from October 19 to 24 in Mumbai.

Commenting on the same, Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said, “This partnership with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is truly exceptional and has flourished over the years. Renowned for its original short films that have garnered numerous awards, Large Short Films has solidified its position as India's go-to platform for short filmmaking. This makes it an ideal showcase for MAMI’s curated selection. In the past, we have discovered some incredible talent from across India and had the opportunity to showcase their work on the big screen to a large and diverse audience. As short films become the preferred medium to consume stories and unique narratives, we are excited to reunite with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and bring these authentic and diverse stories to a larger audience. Our aim remains to make it a truly enriching experience for our participating filmmakers as well as film enthusiasts who continue to support us every year. The competition furthers our vision to serve as a platform for the best and brightest filmmakers, both established and emerging, to come together and celebrate excellence in South Asian cinema and talent.”

Gaining immense popularity across the world, the short film format has created a dedicated and loyal audience base. It allows new and established filmmakers space to experiment with narratives that don’t follow the beaten path. Short films also serve as springboards for emerging filmmakers to start their cinematic journey, allowing them the opportunity to weave engaging narratives across genres and showcase their potential and vision without the usual constraints of traditional filmmaking. Audiences have always appreciated and supported short films at MAMI, and many of the short film winners have gone on to become prominent filmmakers. This year is no different as MAMI X Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films promises to showcase some truly fascinating short stories at the upcoming film festival.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee talks about Joram at Jio MAMI Festival; also THUNDERS: “Whenever a big star delivers a potboiler, media goes CRAZY about it. They are only guessing about the first-day collections, first weekend collections. My learning is that don’t fight with this (system)”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.