Dhak Dhak is a story about four ordinary women and their journey of self-discovery as they take a biking trip from Delhi to Khardung La.

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently expressed disappointment with her production venture, the 2023 film Dhak Dhak. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, the film had a lacklustre theatrical run despite featuring a talented ensemble cast.

Taapsee Pannu reveals frustration with Dhak Dhak co-producers abandoning the film after recovering costs: “They instead said, ‘Why bother? It’s already made its money’”

Dhak Dhak's problems began before its release. The film's marketing campaign was practically non-existent, with the trailer dropping four days ahead of its October 13, 2023 premiere. This lack of promotion foreshadowed the issues that would plague the film. Pannu, who also served as a co-producer for Dhak Dhak, took a drastic step – she disassociated herself from the film's promotion by removing all related posts from her social media.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Pannu finally revealed the reason behind her actions. It turned out her frustration stemmed from the co-producers abandoning the film after recouping their investment. “It was very heartbreaking,” Pannu confessed. “I did not become a producer to have an alternate career. I was doing pretty well as an actor.

Pannu emphasized that she ventured into production to back films she wasn't directly involved in as an actress. Dhak Dhak, a film she wasn't starring in, represented this vision. However, the experience left a bitter taste in her mouth.

She explained the harsh reality of the film industry for smaller productions. “If it's not a big-budget film, studios recover the money before the film hits theatres,” Pannu said.

This lack of post-production support has a domino effect. With studios disinterested in spending on prints and advertising (P&A), exhibitors become hesitant to screen the film. They see it as a niche offering with limited commercial appeal, leading them to allocate unfavourable show timings and theatres. Dhak Dhak reportedly suffered from such treatment, with abrupt removals mid-week further hindering its chances of finding an audience.

“We started showing the film 4-5 days after the film's trailer came out,” Pannu said, highlighting the film's uphill battle from the very beginning. “People started coming to us saying they'll help promote it.” Despite the public's willingness to support the film, Pannu felt abandoned by her co-producers who, according to her, lacked the commitment to see the project through.

“They instead said, ‘Why bother? It's already made its money and now it will find its audience’,” Pannu recounted, expressing her disappointment with their attitude.

However, a silver lining emerged amidst the frustration. The film's four lead actresses, including Pannu herself, stood by Dhak Dhak. Dia Mirza, in a commendable act of solidarity, even offered her home as a venue for promotional interviews with the cast. “I have never seen many actors taking ownership of a film like that,” Pannu said, expressing her pride in being associated with such dedicated colleagues.

With her upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 Netflix release, Haseen Dillruba, Pannu's recent remarks about filmmaking is all about a team sport. "I need to have that kind of a film making is a team sport if anyone thinks one star or one actor one person can make or break is kind of a big delulu and this delulu is no solulu. So you should just forget this I can make or break a film. I need my director, my team to stand by till the very end. The marketing team, the kind of trailer they cut, the kind of promotional stills, the information they are putting out.” Pannu expressed in a recent interview.

