Bollywood actor Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam Bose Roy have joined the growing list of celebrities investing in Mumbai real estate. The couple recently acquired a lavish apartment in the city's prestigious Versova area, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai’s Versova: Report

Details of Ronit Bose’s New Property

The reported size of the apartment is a spacious 4,258 square feet, situated on a higher floor within the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers (also known as Lodha). The transaction, registered on June 10, 2024, was valued at Rs 18.94 crore, including a stamp duty of Rs 1.13 crore and registration fees of Rs 30,000. The property also includes four parking spaces for added convenience.

Celebrity Real Estate Trends in Mumbai

This acquisition reflects a recent trend of Bollywood celebrities actively investing in Mumbai's property market. Just recently, several other prominent figures made headlines for their real estate purchases:

Javed Akhtar: Purchased a property in Juhu for Rs 7.76 crore.

Aamir Khan: Invested Rs 9.7 crore in a property within his residential complex, Bella Vista Apartments, located in Pali Hill.

Amitabh Bachchan: Expanded his portfolio with the purchase of two apartments in Borivali for Rs 7 crore.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor: Acquired a luxurious sea-view apartment worth approximately Rs 60 crore at the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli.

Also Read: Ronit Roy ties the knot with Neelam Roy once again marking their 20th wedding anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.