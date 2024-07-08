comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.07.2024 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalki 2898 AD Chandu Champion Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Indian 2 Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai’s Versova: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai’s Versova: Report 

en Bollywood News Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai’s Versova: Report 

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam Bose Roy join Mumbai's celebrity real estate boom! 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam Bose Roy have joined the growing list of celebrities investing in Mumbai real estate. The couple recently acquired a lavish apartment in the city's prestigious Versova area, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai's Versova: Report 

Ronit Bose Roy and wife Neelam buy apartment worth Rs 18.94 crores in Mumbai’s Versova: Report 

Details of Ronit Bose’s New Property

The reported size of the apartment is a spacious 4,258 square feet, situated on a higher floor within the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers (also known as Lodha). The transaction, registered on June 10, 2024, was valued at Rs 18.94 crore, including a stamp duty of Rs 1.13 crore and registration fees of Rs 30,000. The property also includes four parking spaces for added convenience.

Celebrity Real Estate Trends in Mumbai

This acquisition reflects a recent trend of Bollywood celebrities actively investing in Mumbai's property market. Just recently, several other prominent figures made headlines for their real estate purchases:

  • Javed Akhtar: Purchased a property in Juhu for Rs 7.76 crore.
  • Aamir Khan: Invested Rs 9.7 crore in a property within his residential complex, Bella Vista Apartments, located in Pali Hill.
  • Amitabh Bachchan: Expanded his portfolio with the purchase of two apartments in Borivali for Rs 7 crore.
  • Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor: Acquired a luxurious sea-view apartment worth approximately Rs 60 crore at the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli.

Also Read: Ronit Roy ties the knot with Neelam Roy once again marking their 20th wedding anniversary

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next film…

Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday,…

Karan Johar says every script undergoes…

Akshay Kumar to feature in a cameo in Stree…

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri…

IFFM 2024 nominations revealed: Jawan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification