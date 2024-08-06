Divya Seth Shah's daughter, Mihika Shah, passed away on August 5 in Mumbai due to a fever and subsequent seizure. Her family is still coping with the unexpected loss.

According to insiders, Mihika Shah's family is still reeling from her unexpected death. On August 8, a prayer meeting has been scheduled for her.

An official note signed by Dil Dhadakne Do actress Divya Seth and her husband, Siddharth Shah, read, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024.”

Ironically, on July 29, Divya came to Instagram to share a heartwarming image depicting all three generations of women in her family. She was seen posing with her daughter, who looked happy in a green dress, and her mother, who looked elegant in red. The actress captioned the photo, “DNA is the only Reality Everything else is so much hard work Thank you to the Mothership.”

Mihika, who would have turned 24 in September, was also the granddaughter of legendary actor Sushma Seth, well known for her roles in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chal Mere Bhai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Nagina, and Student of the Year, among others. Mihika, on the other hand, was still studying and shielded from the attention of the media.

Meanwhile, her mother Divya has appeared in numerous films and web series. Aside from Dil Dhadakne Do, her resume includes Jab We Met, English Vinglish, Patel Ki Pubjabi Shaadi, Article 370 and more.

