Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2021 | 2:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu replicate Pakistan in Lucknow

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming film Mission Majnu which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The actor was seen shooting in Lalbagh on Monday morning wearing a pathani suit. Reportedly, the area is being shown as Pakistan in the film.

Makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu replicate Pakistan in Lucknow

Sidharth Malhotra plays a RAW agent in the film which is inspired by a real life character who infiltrates the neighbouring country as an undercover agent. Parmeet Sethi essays the role of the man leading RAW, based on the first man to lead the organisation, RN Kao.

Makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu replicate Pakistan in Lucknow

According to reports, the story of Mission Majnu is largely based in Pakistan and therefore the makers will be replicating several locations in Lucknow itself. The team shot at La Martiniere College for the first few days and then in Qaiserbagh followed by Lalbagh. Some portions of the film will also be shot in Agra.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, the thriller Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film is produced by RSVP and Guilty by Association.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna share first look from Mission Majnu

More Pages: Mission Majnu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Barjatya to present three different…

REVEALED: Salman Khan's Radhe - Your Most…

SCOOP: After Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar,…

Salman Khan confirms his cameo in Shah Rukh…

Salman Khan thanks fans for their undying…

Emraan Hashmi to face off Salman Khan as the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification