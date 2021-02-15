Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Their first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turned one in May 2020. The couple made an announcement on February 14 via a black and white photo of themselves.

The photograph of Harry and Meghan was taken remotely by their longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman who shared the news on Sunday stating, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

According to BBC News, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said, “Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.