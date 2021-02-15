Bollywood Hungama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting second baby

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Their first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turned one in May 2020. The couple made an announcement on February 14 via a black and white photo of themselves.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting second baby

The photograph of Harry and Meghan was taken remotely by their longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman who shared the news on Sunday stating, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

According to BBC News, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said, “Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well.”

