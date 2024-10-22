comscore
Makers of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 unveil romantic track ‘Jaana Samjho Na’, watch

The soulful voice of Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari in the second song Jaana Samjho Na song, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been released

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the major releases this Diwali. The trailer set the tone for this horror-comedy, while the title track, featuring international music icon Pitbull, Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, and Kartik Aaryan, has become a global hit. The second song, "Jaana Samjho Na," has been released, showcasing the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, with vocals by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari.

The new song 'Jaana Samjho Na' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari, the song is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics written by Aditya Rikhari.

 

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Also Read : Kartik Aaryan expresses his experience of working with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; says, “I felt like I was in a dream”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

