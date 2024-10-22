comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.10.2024 | 6:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has added a new luxury car to his already impressive collection, gifting himself a Rs 4.74 crore Range Rover just weeks after the arrival of his first child with wife Deepika Padukone. The actor, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for high-end cars, was seen welcoming the Range Rover 4.4 LWB, complete with his signature '6969' number plate, which he considers lucky.

Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father

Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father

Ranveer Singh Adds New Range Rover to His Collection

On Tuesday, images of Ranveer’s brand-new Range Rover parked in his residential compound surfaced online, quickly gaining attention from fans and the media. The Range Rover 4.4 LWB is priced at a staggering Rs 4.74 crores in Mumbai, and it marks the fourth car in Ranveer’s collection to bear the '6969' number plate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The timing of the purchase comes shortly after Ranveer and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a simple yet heartfelt post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

Ranveer and Deepika’s Upcoming Projects

While the couple is currently enjoying their new roles as parents, both Ranveer and Deepika have exciting projects lined up. They will soon be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again, where Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba, and Deepika will make her debut as Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in Shetty's ‘cop universe’. The film is slated for release on November 1.

Deepika, who recently announced she will be taking a maternity break until March 2025, will focus on spending time with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently filming for Aditya Dhar’s untitled project but has decided to stay close to his family for the next few days.

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh lead the ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ song from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, watch

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Basu approaches Aamir Khan for…

ZEE5 unveils trailer for psychological drama…

EXCLUSIVE: Tigmanshu Dhulia apologizes to…

SCOOP: Singham Again submitted to CBFC; is…

Shahid Kapoor to play gangster Hussain…

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification