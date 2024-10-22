Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has added a new luxury car to his already impressive collection, gifting himself a Rs 4.74 crore Range Rover just weeks after the arrival of his first child with wife Deepika Padukone. The actor, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for high-end cars, was seen welcoming the Range Rover 4.4 LWB, complete with his signature '6969' number plate, which he considers lucky.

Ranveer Singh buys new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crores weeks after becoming a father

Ranveer Singh Adds New Range Rover to His Collection

On Tuesday, images of Ranveer’s brand-new Range Rover parked in his residential compound surfaced online, quickly gaining attention from fans and the media. The Range Rover 4.4 LWB is priced at a staggering Rs 4.74 crores in Mumbai, and it marks the fourth car in Ranveer’s collection to bear the '6969' number plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The timing of the purchase comes shortly after Ranveer and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a simple yet heartfelt post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer and Deepika’s Upcoming Projects

While the couple is currently enjoying their new roles as parents, both Ranveer and Deepika have exciting projects lined up. They will soon be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again, where Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba, and Deepika will make her debut as Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in Shetty's ‘cop universe’. The film is slated for release on November 1.

Deepika, who recently announced she will be taking a maternity break until March 2025, will focus on spending time with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently filming for Aditya Dhar’s untitled project but has decided to stay close to his family for the next few days.

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh lead the ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ song from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.