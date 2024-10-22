Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is set to be re-released in theaters on October 25.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's iconic 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is making a comeback in theaters, set to be re-released on October 25. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Santoshi, this romantic comedy has garnered a loyal fan base over the years for its engaging storyline and vibrant performances.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani re-releases on October 25

The announcement was made on the official Instagram handle of TIPS on October 22, stating, “Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

Enthusiastic fans shared their excitement in the comment section, reminiscing about their emotions when the film was originally released in 2009. Some users praised its unique and chart-topping songs, while others reflected on the nostalgia associated with the feel-good movie.

The film revolves around the adventures of a free-spirited young man, Prem, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who finds himself hopelessly in love with a Christian girl named Jenny, portrayed by Katrina Kaif. Their relationship faces various challenges, including cultural differences and comedic mishaps, which ultimately lead to heartwarming moments and valuable life lessons about love and acceptance.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani stands out for its unique blend of comedy, romance, and social commentary, which contributed to its critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release.

Also Read : Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni felt jealous when Ranbir Kapoor was born; would throw him off the cradle: “I would pinch him…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.