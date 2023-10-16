In continuation of the cinema celebration from October 16th to October 19th, the makers along with PVR have decided to keep the ticket rates flat at Rs. 112.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, was released in cinemas earlier this month. In a recent development, to surprise the fans and the audience, the makers made an important announcement to celebrate Cinema Week, which will put a smile on everyone's face and will give them another reason to celebrate the film on big screens.

In continuation of the cinema celebration from October 16th to October 19th, the makers along with PVR have decided to keep the ticket rates flat at Rs. 112. The film in the genre of unsung heroes has always been loved and welcomed by the masses, and with Mission Raniganj celebrating the story of an unsung hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, and his bravery, the announcement by the makers will give the audiences another reason to enjoy the film with the family on big screens.

Sharing the poster on social media, Pooja Entertainment captioned, "And our surprises for you continue at just ₹112/-* Book your tickets now and watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW."

And our surprises for you continue at just ₹112/-*???? Book your tickets now & watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW: https://t.co/37awU9Rt7h *Refer cinema listings for offer availability@akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @ParineetiChopra… pic.twitter.com/XBp11IjHcC — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) October 16, 2023

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.

