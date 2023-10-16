Available in 8 shades, the highly pigmented lip tints paint a mirror-like shine and the precision heart-shaped wand helps with the perfect application in one swipe.

Kay Beauty, the beauty brand established by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif, is celebrating the brand’s 4th anniversary in India with the launch of two products - Lip Tints and Lip Plumper. True to the brand’s proposition of #MakeupThatKares, the products are infused with a blend of oils to offer unparalleled nourishment with a spectacular colour payoff.

Katrina Kaif launches a lip plumper and 8 glossy lip tints on 4th anniversary of Kay Beauty

The lip tint provides a vibrant, glossy finish, leaving you with a beautiful stain that lasts long while keeping your lips hydrated. Available in 8 shades, the highly pigmented lip tints paint a mirror-like shine and the precision heart-shaped wand helps with the perfect application in one swipe. On the other hand, the Kay Beauty Lip Plumper delivers a tingling sensation to instantly plump the lips and leave you with a luscious pout owing to its hydrating and volumizing formula. This is a MUST-HAVE for those looking to elevate their lip game. And, if you want that extra oomph, grab the Lip Plumper and then layer with your favourite Lip Tint - your cheat code for absolutely juicy lips.

Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, of Kay Beauty says, “It's been an incredible journey for Kay Beauty over the last four years. Our aim has always been to empower our #KayKommunity to embrace their unique beauty and style. After our incredibly popular lip oils, I am excited to add two new lip innovations - the Lip Tints and Lip Plumper to the Kay Beauty portfolio. Both of these products are high on beauty trend charts globally, and I couldn’t wait to launch these in India. So, get ready to turn heads, start conversations, and feel confident with lips that speak volumes.”

Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, of Nykaa Brands, says, “Kay Beauty's 4th anniversary is a testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the beauty industry. The brand is high on invention while delivering trends via its products. This new product line represents the culmination of our dedication to creating exceptional beauty solutions that empower and inspire. We're confident that this new addition to our lips’ portfolio will be a game-changer for your beauty routine.”

The Kay Beauty Lip Tints are infused with Grape Seed Oil and Red Raspberry and the Lip Plumper boasts of a combination of Jojoba Oil & Pomegranate Seed Oil. The smooth, glide-on formula makes the application a breeze, even for those on the go. The beauty of a lip stain is that when you want to appear naturally flushed, the colour fades into a beautiful stain. If you want to go bolder, these pigmented tints can surely make a statement. And the plumper is perfect for days when you want to get that juicy, glossy lip in just one step.

Priced at Rs. 899 the products are vegan, paraben free and mineral oil free.

