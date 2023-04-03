comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2023 | 6:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

en Bollywood News Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

Days after contracting Covid-19, actress Mahhi Vij tests negative and drops a video to share the news with her fans. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In some good news for fans and followers, popular television actress Mahhi Vij has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus last week. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, had shared the news of her diagnosis on social media, urging everyone to stay safe and follow all necessary precautions. However, after a four-day-long battle with the virus, Mahhi took to Instagram to share the happy news of her recovery.

Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

On Monday, the 41-year-old actress shared a video, in which she says, “Hey guys, I’ve tested negative for COVID-19 and will be going home today. I am very excited as I will get to meet the kids today. Muje bahut Acha lag raha hai ki main ghar jaa sakti hu… baccho se mil sakti hu. Me pehle bahut dar rahi thi ki kyon ki bacho ke school start ho rahe the 5th se aur muje laga me nahi chodna jaa pau hi unnko first day pe…but, aab me bohot khush hu (I am happy that I can finally go home, meet my kids. I was scared that my daughter begins her first day in school on April 5 and I thought I won't be able to drop her off. But, now I am really happy).”

The actress has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities on social media, who have been congratulating her on her recovery. Her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali commented, “Woooowwe,” while actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooo.... Back with a bang.”

Also Read: Mahhi Vij tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update; says, “I see Tara crying for me”, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rose Sardana to play a fashionista in…

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be…

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s fan clubs to launch…

Kichcha Sudeepa drops updates on Kichcha 46;…

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan turns down antagonist’s…

Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification