In some good news for fans and followers, popular television actress Mahhi Vij has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus last week. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, had shared the news of her diagnosis on social media, urging everyone to stay safe and follow all necessary precautions. However, after a four-day-long battle with the virus, Mahhi took to Instagram to share the happy news of her recovery.

Mahhi Vij tests negative for Covid-19; shares health update with a video, watch

On Monday, the 41-year-old actress shared a video, in which she says, “Hey guys, I’ve tested negative for COVID-19 and will be going home today. I am very excited as I will get to meet the kids today. Muje bahut Acha lag raha hai ki main ghar jaa sakti hu… baccho se mil sakti hu. Me pehle bahut dar rahi thi ki kyon ki bacho ke school start ho rahe the 5th se aur muje laga me nahi chodna jaa pau hi unnko first day pe…but, aab me bohot khush hu (I am happy that I can finally go home, meet my kids. I was scared that my daughter begins her first day in school on April 5 and I thought I won't be able to drop her off. But, now I am really happy).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

The actress has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities on social media, who have been congratulating her on her recovery. Her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali commented, “Woooowwe,” while actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooo.... Back with a bang.”

Also Read: Mahhi Vij tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update; says, “I see Tara crying for me”, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.