The Covid-19 pandemic has affected people from all walks of life, and the entertainment industry has not been immune to its impact. The Indian government has been taking steps to control the spread of the virus. Though the situation is under control now, the government has frequently instructed citizens to take precautions. A few days back, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani had confirmed that he tested COVID-19 positive. Now, popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has also revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Mahhi Vij tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update; says, “I see Tara crying for me”, watch

The news was confirmed by the actress herself through her social media post. In the video post, Mahhi explained her symptoms and the reason she got tested, despite advice to the contrary. “A lot of people told me not to. They said it's the flu, it's in the air, the weather, etc. But I just wanted my safety as there are kids at my home. So I got the test done and the result showed that I am Covid positive,” says Mahhi.

Meanwhile, the caption of her video post read, “Away from my kids is heart-breaking when I see my daughter crying for me.” Later, she also urged her fans to take care of themselves as she added, “Please take care of yourself, don’t take it easy. This covid is severe, so keep your mask on #covid Santize Pray for my speedy recovery.”

Reacting to the post, a bunch of her fans and peers from the industry expressed their concern in the comments section. “Oh god! Dhyaan rakh apna, sending u lots of strength n positive vibes!,” wrote Kamya Punjabi while Gauahar Khan commented, “Get well soon,” followed by a red-heart emoticon.

The news of Mahhi Vij testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the virus is still a threat and that everyone needs to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. Recently, India reported 3,016 fresh cases, which is the highest in nearly six months.

