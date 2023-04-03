Kundali Bhagya has been winning hearts since the past five years with the show being one of Zee TV’s most beloved daily soaps. In the last couple of days, viewers saw that Karan and Preeta have been blessed with twins - Rudraksh and Shaurya who are being raised separately due to circumstances. Furthermore, the Luthra parivaar believes that they have lost Preetha and their heir Rudraksh forever. With the show taking a 20-year leap, the viewers witnessed the entry of Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. And now Rose Sardana is the new addition to the cast.

Rose Sardana to play a fashionista in Kundali Bhagya

Rose Sardana has returned to television after three years and is essaying the role of Maahi Khurana, Palki's (Sana) sister in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about her experience shooting with the new cast, Rose revealed how she is having fun and can’t wait for the viewers to see her performance. Rose said, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honor in itself. I'm thrilled to be back on television after 3 years, especially with such a big show. My reason to say yes for this show is obviously Ekta Kapoor ma’am, because just like every actor, I also wanted to work with her.”

She further opened up about her role saying, “My character Maahi is a fashionista, she is a stubborn, carefree and money-minded girl who is her mother’s favourite child. And unlike her sister Palki, she is into her looks and wants to become a model professionally. Personally, I feel it is a challenging role to play because entering an ongoing show and making your own space in the viewers’ heart takes time. But, I will definitely give my 100%, and hope that the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar.”

For the unversed, in the previous episodes, we saw that Karan and Preetha met with an accident on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into a coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge and to separate them from one of their babies. However, despite several hindrances, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) manages to save Preeta (Shraddha Arya) along with her child Rudraksh in the nick of time whereas the world assumes that they are dead.

Kundali Bhagya airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

