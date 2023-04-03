comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2023 | 8:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Citadel press conference: Priyanka Chopra Jonas BREAKS silence on her CONTROVERSIAL podcast: “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what I occurred. I forgave, I moved on a long time ago”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Citadel press conference: Priyanka Chopra Jonas BREAKS silence on her CONTROVERSIAL podcast: “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what I occurred. I forgave, I moved on a long time ago”

en Bollywood News Citadel press conference: Priyanka Chopra Jonas BREAKS silence on her CONTROVERSIAL podcast: “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what I occurred. I forgave, I moved on a long time ago”
By Fenil Seta -

Priyanka Chopra Jonas grabbed headlines last week when she made some startling claims about her Bollywood journey. In an episode of Armchair Expert, a podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the actress revealed that she moved to the USA as she “had some beef” with people in the Indian film industry and wanted a fresh start.

Citadel press conference: Priyanka Chopra Jonas BREAKS silence on her CONTROVERSIAL podcast: “I had a very tumultuous relationship with what I occurred. I forgave, I moved on a long time ago”

At the press conference of her show Citadel, held at a five-star hotel in central Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked to comment on this aspect and what made her open up about it at this phase of her career.

To which, Priyanka Chopra Jonas replied, "When I was at the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life when I was young, like when I was 15, when I was 22, when I was 30 etc. I was talking about the truth of my journey. I think now I was confident to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with what I occurred. I forgave, I moved on a long time ago and I made peace with it. That's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space."

The audience erupted into an applause upon hearing her reply.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also joined by Richard Madden at this memorable press event. Speaking of Citadel, the web series will be out on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 and is a story of two spies on a globe trotting mission. The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo - of The Avengers fame are also a part of the show as executive producers. The makers plan to make it into a global franchise and even have local instalments in several countries. An Indian version of the show is currently in production. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, of The Family Man and Farzi fame.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur opens up on auditioning for Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Jai Gangaajal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rose Sardana to play a fashionista in…

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be…

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s fan clubs to launch…

Kichcha Sudeepa drops updates on Kichcha 46;…

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan turns down antagonist’s…

Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification