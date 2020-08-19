Bollywood Hungama

Mahesh Bhatt appears before NCW, releases statement to deny sexual abuse allegations

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who has been making headlines lately, appeared before National Commission for Women (NCW) earlier this week to clarify the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him. The case was reportedly filed against the promoter of a modeling firm. The filmmaker said that he had no association with the firm.

Mahesh Bhatt appears before NCW, releases statement to deny sexual abuse allegations

In a statement given to NCW that was eventually shared on their official Twitter handle that read, "I appeared before the Hon'ble Commission today in the context of the complaint filed by Ms. Yogita Bhayana, Founder of People against Rapes in India against Mr. Sunny Verma, promoter of the modeling firm. I was summoned to appear as my name and images were used by the company for the promotion of their event Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020, scheduled to be held in November 2020."

"I was approached to attend this event as a Chief Guest, I had responded that in the current COVID 19 circumstances, I would not attend any event. I could give it thought closer to November, depending on the circumstances at the relevant time. I have neither entered into any agreement nor received any monetary consideration for the event. Unfortunately, my name and images were picked up from social media and misused in relation to the event without my consent and authority. When I confronted them on this, they have apologized profusely and withdrawn all my images in association with the event," the statement read.

The notices were issued to Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Prince Narula, and Rannvijay Singha to record witness statements against the promoter of the company who allegedly assaulted and blackmailed girls in the hope of giving them a career in modeling.

ALSO READ: Sadak 2 to stream on August 28; Mahesh Bhatt won’t promote

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

