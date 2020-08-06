Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.08.2020 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sadak 2 to stream on August 28; Mahesh Bhatt won’t promote

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Amidst all the squalid controversies linking director Mahesh Bhatt to the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, the Bhatts have announced the streaming of their dream project Sadak 2 on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Sadak 2 to stream on August 28; Mahesh Bhatt won’t promote

The film comes to the OTT platform amidst a spate of charges and counter-charges which have pulled Mahesh Bhatt into the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder.

It is reliably learnt that Mahesh Bhatt won’t be promoting Sadak 2.

“While Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor would be doing selected media, Mahesh Bhatt will be kept out of the film’s promotions, to avoid answering questions on Sushant,” reveals a source.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt announces Sadak 2 premiere on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification