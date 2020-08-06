Amidst all the squalid controversies linking director Mahesh Bhatt to the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, the Bhatts have announced the streaming of their dream project Sadak 2 on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

The film comes to the OTT platform amidst a spate of charges and counter-charges which have pulled Mahesh Bhatt into the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder.

It is reliably learnt that Mahesh Bhatt won’t be promoting Sadak 2.

“While Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor would be doing selected media, Mahesh Bhatt will be kept out of the film’s promotions, to avoid answering questions on Sushant,” reveals a source.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt announces Sadak 2 premiere on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.