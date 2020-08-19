Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is currently under investigation. The Supreme Court has finally made its decision and allowed the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe his death.

During the fourth hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's plea, Justice Hrishikesh declared the verdict on August 19, 2020.

Sushant’s family welcomed the decision. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and wrote, "Here we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver."

The Supreme Court also asked the Maharashtra government to assist the investigation and cooperate with the officials. However, Maharashtra's lawyer told the court that they want to challenge the decision.

The actor, who passed away on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

