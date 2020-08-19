Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.08.2020 | 11:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Supreme Court grants CBI permission to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actor’s family welcomes the verdict

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is currently under investigation. The Supreme Court has finally made its decision and allowed the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe his death.

Supreme Court grants CBI permission to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actor’s family welcomes the verdict

During the fourth hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's plea, Justice Hrishikesh declared the verdict on August 19, 2020.

Sushant’s family welcomed the decision. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and wrote, "Here we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver."

The Supreme Court also asked the Maharashtra government to assist the investigation and cooperate with the officials. However, Maharashtra's lawyer told the court that they want to challenge the decision.

The actor, who passed away on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly earned between Rs 30 to Rs. 35 crores in last 2 to 3 years

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara…

Madhur Bhandarkar says after the demise of…

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal…

Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at Kangana…

Raveena Tandon to felicitate nine…

Filmmaker Om Raut to announce his next…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification