The plan is to wrap the shoot by May 10 and then head to Europe for a romantic song shoot featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

This Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to take you on a thrilling and laughter-filled rollercoaster ride. Led by Kartik Aaryan, the film promises to be a successor to its wildly popular predecessors. The audience will witness a dance face-off between Madhuri Dixit and the Vidya Balan. A week ago, it was reported that the movie will feature a spectacular dance sequence between these two powerhouses, recreating the iconic song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the franchise. In the sequel, Kartik Aaryan also performed on the song as Rooh Baba with Tabu’s dual characters. Now, all three will join the revamped version along with Triptii Dimri.

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to shoot reworked version of ‘Ami Je Tomar’ for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Mumbai: Report

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the third schedule of the film is in full swing at Film City in Mumbai, with actors like Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Triptii Dimri gracing the sets. Director Anees Bazmee has planned a thrilling 15-day shoot, with a mix of horror and action sequences alongside the highly anticipated dance number.

Remember the captivating performance by Vidya Balan in the 2007 original, where she embodied Manjulika and danced to ‘Ami Je Tomar’. The song has become synonymous with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and this time around, it's getting a fresh twist. Composer Amaal Mallik has reinterpreted the track, promising a new take on this beloved classic.

A source told the publication, “In Film City, art director Rajat Poddarr and his team have built a massive set of a vintage mansion as found in West Bengal. Choreographer Chinni Prakash has set the song against this backdrop, visualising it as a classical dance number featuring Kartik, Vidya, Madhuri and Triptii. Like in the last two instalments, the track will come at a critical juncture in the narrative.”

Meanwhile, following the 15-day schedule in Mumbai, the team will take a short break. The plan is to wrap the shoot by May 10 and then head to Europe for a romantic song shoot featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

The team recently wrapped the shoot in the vibrant city of Kolkata. Earlier reports mentioned director Anees Bazmee scouting for the perfect spooky location in Kolkata! The film is scheduled for Diwali 2024 release.

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.