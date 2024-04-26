comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.04.2024 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy film

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy film

The filmmaker said that they will be working on a horror fantasy film with elements of humour. The project will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The duo had worked together on Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The filmmaker said that they will be working on a horror fantasy film with elements of humour. The project will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy film

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy film

Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour.”

When asked if it's like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the filmmaker said,  “That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic, the oldest superstition of India. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. From our first film to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an array of films including Sky Force, Singham Again cameo, Welcome to the Jungle, C Shankaran Nair biopic called and a few more.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia to debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis? Here’s what we know

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

TMKOC Bhide spills the beans of Sodhi's…

Krishna Mukherjee reveals Shubh Shagun…

CBFC cuts male nudity shot in Challengers…

Actor Sahil Khan gets arrested by Mumbai…

Salman Khan-Firing Case: Mumbai police…

Ranveer Singh approached by Prasanth Varma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification