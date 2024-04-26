Mumbai Police requested a four-day extension of their custody, citing the need for further investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been in the headlines as two assailants opened fire outside his Bandra residence on April 14th. The Mumbai Police have made significant progress in the case, arresting not only the shooters but also the alleged suppliers of the firearms.

Salman Khan Firing Case: Police arrest two gun suppliers; custody of accused extended till April 29: Reports

According to a report in India Today, police tracked down two individuals, Sonu Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), in the northern state of Punjab. These men are believed to be the suppliers of the weapons used in the attack.

The Mumbai Police, working with their counterparts in Gujarat, apprehended the two gunmen, Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, shortly after the incident. Further investigation led the Mumbai Police to recover two pistols, magazines, and bullets from Gujarat's Tapi River, believed to be the weapons used in the attack.

On April 25, PTI reported that the two men arrested in connection with the recent firing incident have been remanded in police custody until April 29. Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both hailing from Bihar, were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court after their initial remand period concluded. The report stated that the Mumbai Police requested a four-day extension of their custody, citing the need for further investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Advocate Amit Mishra, representing the accused, argued against the extension, stating that the weapon used in the firing had already been recovered and his clients were cooperating fully with the investigation. Following arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate L S Padhen granted the police request, extending Gupta and Pal's custody until April 29.

The responsibility for the firing was claimed by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi gang has reportedly been involved in a long-standing feud with Salman Khan, stemming from a blackbuck poaching case from 1998.

Following the incident, authorities enhanced his existing Y-plus category security, one of the highest security details offered in India. Additionally, Khan was granted permission to carry a personal firearm and reportedly acquired an armoured vehicle for further protection.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.