As the curtains rise on the silver screen this Diwali, audiences are getting ready for the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres. Led by Kartik Aaryan, fans are expecting a rollercoaster ride of thrills and laughter.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to have a dance face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan?

Building on the success of its predecessors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to take the excitement to newer heights. With rumours swirling around about a sensational dance face-off between the iconic Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, fans are buzzing with anticipation as whispers hint at a showdown set to the beat of the iconic ‘Ami Je Tomar’ song.

While Madhuri Dixit who is renowned for her grace and fluid movements that have that have captivated audiences for decades, Vidya Balan’s classical dance skills showcased in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa instalment have left an indelible mark on fan’s hearts. The prospect of these two powerhouses sharing the screen is nothing short of a dream come true for Bollywood fans.

With the news of revamped version of the timeless classic ‘Ami Je Tomar’, the music team is burning the midnight oil to ensure that this version leaves a lasting impact just like its predecessors.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is geared up to sweep off your feet this Diwali and captivate the audience with its blend of talent, thrill, and entertainment. With Madhuri Dixit, Viya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan leading the charge, the magic is waiting to unfold on the silver screen.

