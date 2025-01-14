Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently opened up about his shelved project Inspector Ghalib, which he had envisioned with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about the project in a recent interview, Bhandarkar revealed that the script, set in Uttar Pradesh, remains untouched due to the pandemic disrupting progress. He expressed hopes of reviving it someday.

Lost Opportunities Amid the Pandemic

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhandarkar detailed how Inspector Ghalib did not materialize. The film, described as an action-packed story in a realistic setting, was sidelined when the pandemic struck. “Woh rakhi hai picture. It was a very good script. I have always wanted to make that film. Pandemic aa gaya, then we lost contact. Aur fir maine aise hi rakhi script,” Bhandarkar said. The project’s progress stalled as Bhandarkar and Khan lost communication, leading the filmmaker to set the script aside temporarily.

Future Aspirations for Inspector Ghalib

Despite the setbacks, Bhandarkar remains optimistic about revisiting the film. He said, “But definitely I’ll revisit sometime. I would like to make that film. It’s an action-packed film but again, in a real zone. It’s a very topical subject. Definitely main banaunga.” The filmmaker’s passion for the subject indicates that Inspector Ghalib could see the light of day in the future.

Speaking of the professional front, Madhur’s most recent announcement, Wives of Bollywood, has generated significant interest among fans. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate headlines with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring his daughter Suhana Khan.

