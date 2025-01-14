comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.01.2025 | 11:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Madhur Bhandarkar plans to revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan: “It’s an action-packed film but again…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Madhur Bhandarkar plans to revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan: “It’s an action-packed film but again…”

en Bollywood News Madhur Bhandarkar plans to revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan: “It’s an action-packed film but again…”
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently opened up about his shelved project Inspector Ghalib, which he had envisioned with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about the project in a recent interview, Bhandarkar revealed that the script, set in Uttar Pradesh, remains untouched due to the pandemic disrupting progress. He expressed hopes of reviving it someday.

Madhur Bhandarkar plans to revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan: “It’s an action-packed film but again…”

Madhur Bhandarkar plans to revive Inspector Ghalib with Shah Rukh Khan: “It’s an action-packed film but again…”

Lost Opportunities Amid the Pandemic

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhandarkar detailed how Inspector Ghalib did not materialize. The film, described as an action-packed story in a realistic setting, was sidelined when the pandemic struck. “Woh rakhi hai picture. It was a very good script. I have always wanted to make that film. Pandemic aa gaya, then we lost contact. Aur fir maine aise hi rakhi script,” Bhandarkar said. The project’s progress stalled as Bhandarkar and Khan lost communication, leading the filmmaker to set the script aside temporarily.

Future Aspirations for Inspector Ghalib

Despite the setbacks, Bhandarkar remains optimistic about revisiting the film. He said, “But definitely I’ll revisit sometime. I would like to make that film. It’s an action-packed film but again, in a real zone. It’s a very topical subject. Definitely main banaunga.” The filmmaker’s passion for the subject indicates that Inspector Ghalib could see the light of day in the future.

Speaking of the professional front, Madhur’s most recent announcement, Wives of Bollywood, has generated significant interest among fans. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate headlines with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring his daughter Suhana Khan.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu continues shooting for…

EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Lovers Day on January 17;…

Gully Boy sequel in the works, Vicky Kaushal…

Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as…

Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan, and more…

The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan:…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification