The makers of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, have unveiled a festive new poster just in time to wish audiences a joyous Sankranthi and Pongal. The vibrant poster, showcasing Prabhas in an uber-cool yet Vintage festive avatar, radiates a delightful, celebratory vibe, offering a sneak peek into the film’s unique horror-comedy world. His striking look, paired with a charming, vintage style, has already piqued curiosity, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the movie’s release. Though the fresh release date is yet to be revealed, the makers assure it will be announced very soon.

Prabhas radiates festive charm in new poster for The Raja Saab

This film, directed by Maruthi, is poised to deliver an exciting blend of eerie thrills and laughter. Prabhas steps into the role of a man drawn back to his ancestral property, only to discover a vengeful spirit lurking in the shadows. After the monumental success of Kalki: 2898 AD, Prabhas takes a bold step away from his larger-than-life, intense roles, embracing a mischievous, spectral persona that will surely stun audiences. His vintage avatar, reminiscent of the Prabhas fans adored in his earlier days, adds an extra layer of charm and excitement.

The Raja Saab, directed by the renowned Maruthi, a pioneer in the horror-comedy genre in Telugu cinema, is produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. With music by Thaman S, the film will release across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

