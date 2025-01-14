comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Missed Coldplay tickets? Catch the iconic concerts LIVE at multiplexes across India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Missed Coldplay tickets? Catch the iconic concerts LIVE at multiplexes across India

EXCLUSIVE: Missed Coldplay tickets? Catch the iconic concerts LIVE at multiplexes across India
By Fenil Seta -

Post-pandemic, a growing trend has been of cinema halls not just showing films but also live events. It began with theatres airing cricket matches and it got a very encouraging response. In 2024, the much-awaited inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was also shown in multiplexes. Some theatres then went one step ahead and streamed the Lok Sabhal Elections 2024 results live on the big screen. And now, in a move that is expected to pay dividends, multiplexes are all set to show the much-talked-about Coldplay concert in select cinemas across the country.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As we all know there was a crazy demand to watch Coldplay’s concert live due to its insane popularity in India. But many couldn't get tickets as the shows got full in no time. But they should not be worried as they can now head to a theatre and experience the Coldplay magic on the big screen. It can’t replicate the experience of watching it at the concert venue but still, it would be worth it as theatres will stream the event live on the big screen and the songs will play on the advanced sound systems installed in most multiplexes. Also, there’ll be other Coldplay fans in the audi who would be equally excited and pumped up. Moreover, in concerts, you have to stand and watch the show but here, you can comfortably sit, if you wish to, and enjoy the experience, that too in an air-conditioned environment.”

The Coldplay concerts will be held at D Y Patil Stadium near Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 followed by two shows at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. The source said, “All these shows will be premiered live in theatres.” The source further said that Coldplay fans can catch the experience at PVR Inox cinemas. It remains to be seen if other multiplex chains will also be following suit.

The India leg of Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres World Tour ignited a lot of controversy after most fans failed to get a ticket on the booking app. Meanwhile, tickets at inflated rates were instantly available on resale websites. The matter became so serious that even the police got involved.

On January 11, fans were surprised when BookMyShow announced that they’d once again open the booking and sell some tickets on their platform for these concerts.

Also Read: 5 Fun facts about Coldplay that will make you love them even more

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

