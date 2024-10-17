The film is anticipated to deliver a bold commentary on the social dynamics within the entertainment industry.

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkarbis now turning his lens on Bollywood itself. However, this time the spotlight is on the wives of the stars rather than the stars themselves. With a portfolio that includes critically acclaimed works like Chandani Bar, Page 3, Fashion, and Heroine, Bhandarkar's upcoming project, Wives of Bollywood, aims to reveal the lesser-known aspects of the glamorous lives of Bollywood's star wives, complete with scandal, gossip, power struggles, and opulence.

Wives of Bollywood is anticipated to deliver a bold commentary on the social dynamics within the entertainment industry. “There is a lot of speculation surrounding the lives of Bollywood star wives. Our goal is to bring these untold stories, inspired by real incidents, to the big screen,” said Bhandarkar.

Producer Pranav Jain expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir again after the success of *India Lockdown*. He has a strong reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic is sure to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding celebrity wives both at home and in social settings.”

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, Wives of Bollywood is expected to begin filming early next year.

