comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.10.2024 | 9:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

en Bollywood News Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

The film is anticipated to deliver a bold commentary on the social dynamics within the entertainment industry.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkarbis now turning his lens on Bollywood itself. However, this time the spotlight is on the wives of the stars rather than the stars themselves. With a portfolio that includes critically acclaimed works like Chandani Bar, Page 3, Fashion, and Heroine, Bhandarkar's upcoming project, Wives of Bollywood, aims to reveal the lesser-known aspects of the glamorous lives of Bollywood's star wives, complete with scandal, gossip, power struggles, and opulence.

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity wives in Wives of Bollywood: “Aim to bring these untold stories”

Wives of Bollywood is anticipated to deliver a bold commentary on the social dynamics within the entertainment industry. “There is a lot of speculation surrounding the lives of Bollywood star wives. Our goal is to bring these untold stories, inspired by real incidents, to the big screen,” said Bhandarkar.

Producer Pranav Jain expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir again after the success of *India Lockdown*. He has a strong reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic is sure to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding celebrity wives both at home and in social settings.”

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, Wives of Bollywood is expected to begin filming early next year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar and Zee Studios join hands for a women-centric film

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity…

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency receives censor…

BREAKING: All We Imagine As Light to release…

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites…

Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra…

Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios Private…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification