South Korean film The Outlaws 2, known as The Roundup, starring Ma Dong Seok, Son Seok Koo, and Choi Gwi Hwa, has achieved a record-breaking number of moviegoers since its debut.

Ma Dong Seok starrer The Outlaws 2 becomes first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers at Korean box office since 2019

According to the Korean Film Council, the action film officially surpassed 5 million moviegoers on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. KST, less than 10 days after its release on May 18. Not only did The Outlaws 2 manage to reach the milestone at an impressive speed, but it is now the first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers since the hit 2019 film Ashfall, which was released before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, the action-crime film managed to reach the million mark in just days after it made its debut.

As reported by Soompi, the highly-anticipated sequel to Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye Sang’s hit 2017 blockbuster film The Outlaws, The Outlaws 2 follows the exciting adventures of legendary detective Ma Seok Do and his police station’s violent crimes squad as they fight to eradicate crime.

Last week, the film also became the fastest film to surpass 3 million moviegoers since the award-winning film Parasite, in addition to previously setting a new record for the biggest box office opening in South Korea since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

