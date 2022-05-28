comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.05.2022 | 8:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Ma Dong Seok starrer The Outlaws 2 becomes first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers at Korean box office since 2019

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean film The Outlaws 2, known as The Roundup, starring Ma Dong Seok, Son Seok Koo, and Choi Gwi Hwa, has achieved a record-breaking number of moviegoers since its debut.

Ma Dong Seok starrer The Outlaws 2 becomes first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers at Korean box office since 2019

According to the Korean Film Council, the action film officially surpassed 5 million moviegoers on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. KST, less than 10 days after its release on May 18. Not only did The Outlaws 2 manage to reach the milestone at an impressive speed, but it is now the first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers since the hit 2019 film Ashfall, which was released before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, the action-crime film managed to reach the million mark in just days after it made its debut.

As reported by Soompi, the highly-anticipated sequel to Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye Sang’s hit 2017 blockbuster film The Outlaws, The Outlaws 2 follows the exciting adventures of legendary detective Ma Seok Do and his police station’s violent crimes squad as they fight to eradicate crime.

Last week, the film also became the fastest film to surpass 3 million moviegoers since the award-winning film Parasite, in addition to previously setting a new record for the biggest box office opening in South Korea since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Sriya Lenka becomes first Indian K-pop star, joins the lineup of South Korean group Blackswan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Boney Kapoor loses Rs. 3.82 lakh after his…

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers…

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti…

Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez and more…

IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan is all set to shake…

Bryce Dallas Howard returns to direct The…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification