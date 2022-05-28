South Korean upcoming drama King of the Desert has confirmed its cast lineup that includes stars namely Jin Goo, Yang Dong Geun, Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Jae Hwa, Lee Hong Nae, Jung Yi Seo, and Park Ye Rin.

According to Korean tabloid tabloid Soompi, King of the Desert is a WATCHA original drama that tells the story of the choices made by those who believe money is everything, and those who don’t. On May 27, the OTT platform shared, “Actors Jin Goo, Yang Dong Geun, Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Jae Hwa, Lee Hong Nae, Jung Yi Seo, and Park Ye Rin have been cast in ‘King of the Desert.’ This is the first work of our ‘Kim Bo Tong Project,’ which is garnering interest for our collaboration with writer Kim Bo Tong.”

The upcoming OTT drama is a collaboration work of WATCHA with D.P Dog’s Day’s writer Kim Bo Tong who will work together with director Lee Tak and production company Gorae Pictures. In addition to being produced as a drama, the drama will also eventually be released as a webtoon.

On the work front, Jin Goo previously appeared in films like The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, My Lovely Angel and dramas A Superior Day and Legal High. Yang Dong Geun is a singer-actor whose work credits include The Third Charm, My Secret Terrius and Repeat the Year among others. Jang Dong Yoon previously starred in Search, The Tale of Nokdu, and Just Dance while Kim Jae Hwa was seen in Nothing Serious and Escape from Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, Jung Yi Seo has starred in recent Netflix hit thriller drama All of Us Are Dead, Tale of the Nine Tailed and Academy Award winning film Parasite. Hot Blooded and The Uncanny Counter’s Lee Hong Nae and Space Sweepers’ Park Ye Rin also join the cast of the drama.

