Odisha born Sriya Lenka has become the first Indian K-pop star. The 18-year-old has joined as the new member of the South Korean group Blackswan. She joins new member Gabi Dalcin from Brazil after the duo trained for months under the group’s label, DR Music.

Following the departure of member Hyeme in November 2020, DR Music announced global auditions to find new members to join Blackswan. As per reports, Lenka and Dalcin were scouted from over 4,000 applicants. They moved to Seoul in order to begin their training. The news was announced on May 26 via Instagram account of the label. "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of Blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new Blackswan," the statement read.

Blackswan comprises the leader Youngheun from Korea, Belgium-based Senegalese rapper Fatou, Judy from Korea and Brazilian-Japanese singer Leia. The group was formerly known as formerly known as RANIA as they debuted in 2011 and then underwent a revamp as BP RANIA in 2016. After final set of members were locked in, the group debuted on October 16, 2020 with the full album Goodbye Rania. On October 14, 2021, Blackswan released their first single album Close to Me.

