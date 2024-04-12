Last month, we reported the shocking news that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked the makers of the Bhojpuri film Rang De Basanti to change the title of the film. The makers refused and tried their best to persuade the CBFC’s team to pass their film without a title change. When their plea fell on deaf ears, they knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court. The court asked the CBFC’s Revising Committee (RC) to view the film. The RC passed the film without asking the makers to change the title. At the same time, another film was also asked to go for a title change. In this case, the makers accepted the recommendation and also the other cuts asked by the CBFC.

CBFC renames Annu Kapoor-starrer Hum Do Hamare Baarah to Hamare Baarah; asks makers to delete or replace SHOCKING, controversial dialogues

The film in question is Hum Do Hamare Baarah and it’s rechristened as Hamare Baarah, starring Annu Kapoor and Ashwini Kalsekar. Reportedly, it is the story of a man with multiple wives and several children. As per sources, the film was first viewed by the Examining Committee and later by the RC. The RC gave a long list of modifications as they felt that the movie could hurt religious sentiments.

In all, the makers of Hamare Baarah were asked to make 11 changes. To begin with, the RC suggested that the title should be changed and that it should be 'women-centric'. They were told to insert a disclaimer and to give references to CBFC about dialogues on 'women marriage' in the Quran and Islamic Culture.

The CBFC asked to replace the words 'Bazaaru Aurat' and to replace 'Islam' with 'mazhab'. The dialogue uttered by a Maulana in the film, 'Apni Kheti Karo .... Jyada Se Jyada Musalmaan Paida Karo', was deleted. Another controversial dialogue that was deleted was 'Gaay Ka Moot Pilayenge Aur Hindu Banayenge'. The word 'f***ing' was muted and in the dialogue 'Maa Ko Allah Se Upar Darja Diya Hai', 'Allah' was muted.

Finally, the poster of a political leader was blurred while the anti-smoking static disclaimer was added in the smoking scenes.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Hamare Baarah were granted a U/A certificate on April 3, 2024. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 148 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Hamare Baarah is expected to be released in cinemas soon. Yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, the makers released the first song of the film ‘Mere Mustafa’. It is composed as well as sung by none other than Annu Kapoor.

Apart from Annu Kapoor and Ashwini Kalsekar, Hamare Baarah also stars Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi and Rahul Bagga. It is directed by Kamal Chandra.

