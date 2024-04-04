The first installment of Love Sex Aur Dhokha was indeed one of the clutter-breaking types of content that arrived with a different approach in Bollywood. A perfect blend of boldness and thrill, the film received rave reviews from all corners. Now, the makers are gearing up for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which is currently dwelling in the lanes of the CBFC.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 follows predecessor’s path as CBFC suggests several cuts

As per the independent industry source, "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been submitted to the CBFC. After watching the film, the CBFC has given several cuts in the film. This has been a similar phenomenon that continued as Love Sex Aur Dhokha which also underwent several cuts before its release due to its bold and explicit content."

The makers recently released Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, which shocked the audience, offering a glimpse of an immensely gripping and bold story on its way. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose came with a disclaimer before its release, where producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee clearly stated that the film contains sensitive and shocking content and should be watched with personal consideration.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

Also Read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 song ‘Kamsan Kali’: Dhanashree Verma starrer track to release on April 5, teaser out; watch

More Pages: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.