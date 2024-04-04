comscore
David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces with Tips Films for an untitled film; to release on October 2, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces with Tips Films for an untitled film; to release on October 2, 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and ace director David Dhawan are set to ignite the silver screen with an electrifying collaboration that promises to deliver an unforgettable entertaining experience. The yet-to-be-unveiled project, is being presented by Tips Films, a name synonymous with cinematic excellence, and is produced by the Ramesh Taurani.

Scheduled for nationwide release on October 2, 2025, this venture is poised to be a celebration of family, love, and laughter. Mark your calendars as Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan gear up to unleash their dual prowess, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that it will mark Varun and David's fourth project together after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor as cast of No Entry 2 along with 10 actresses: “This script is funnier than the first one”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News

