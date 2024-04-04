David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces with Tips Films for an untitled film; to release on October 2, 2025

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and ace director David Dhawan are set to ignite the silver screen with an electrifying collaboration that promises to deliver an unforgettable entertaining experience. The yet-to-be-unveiled project, is being presented by Tips Films, a name synonymous with cinematic excellence, and is produced by the Ramesh Taurani.

Scheduled for nationwide release on October 2, 2025, this venture is poised to be a celebration of family, love, and laughter. Mark your calendars as Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan gear up to unleash their dual prowess, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

DAVID DHAWAN - VARUN DHAWAN - TIPS JOIN HANDS FOR NEW FILM… #VarunDhawan and director #DavidDhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by #RameshTaurani of #TipsFilms. The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday]… pic.twitter.com/Q9hIvqm1Kq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2024

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that it will mark Varun and David's fourth project together after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1.

