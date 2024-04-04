Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and ace director David Dhawan are set to ignite the silver screen with an electrifying collaboration that promises to deliver an unforgettable entertaining experience. The yet-to-be-unveiled project, is being presented by Tips Films, a name synonymous with cinematic excellence, and is produced by the Ramesh Taurani.
David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces with Tips Films for an untitled film; to release on October 2, 2025
Scheduled for nationwide release on October 2, 2025, this venture is poised to be a celebration of family, love, and laughter. Mark your calendars as Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan gear up to unleash their dual prowess, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.
DAVID DHAWAN - VARUN DHAWAN - TIPS JOIN HANDS FOR NEW FILM… #VarunDhawan and director #DavidDhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by #RameshTaurani of #TipsFilms.
The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday]… pic.twitter.com/Q9hIvqm1Kq
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2024
Having said that it is worth mentioning here that it will mark Varun and David's fourth project together after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor as cast of No Entry 2 along with 10 actresses: “This script is funnier than the first one”
More Pages: Varun Dhawan and Tips Films' Next Box Office Collection
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.