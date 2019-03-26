Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.03.2019 | 2:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar to contest elections for Congress

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood and politics have always been associated with each other. As elections are around the corner, many Bollywood personalities are seen openly campaigning for the various political parties. Adding on to the list is the name of veteran actress and Rangeela girl Urmila Matondkar. Reports suggest that Urmila will now contest elections representing the Congress party from the Mumbai North constituency. She confirmed to this development and claimed that she has been inspired by Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, the founders of the party, and therefore has taken up this opportunity to serve the society.

Urmila has clout and fan following and therefore her association with Congress might prove profitable for the party. She will contest elections against BJP’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty. Mumbai North constituency is crucial. Gurudas Kamat, Sanjay Nirupam are a couple of names who have been associated with this constituency. Incidentally, actresses Asavari Joshi and Shilpa Shinde also wanted party tickets but Congress denied their plea and granted this opportunity to Matondkar instead.

Urmila has stayed away from the limelight for a long time barring a few advertisements and appearances in events and so it would be a great platform for her. She was last in news for her marriage to model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar and Tusshar Kapoor spotted at a restaurant in BKC

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After fans express disappointment, Deepika…

Kalank co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan…

Mouni Roy upset with Jet airways and here’s…

Ranbir Kapoor has a special BIRTHDAY…

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan to…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal featuring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification