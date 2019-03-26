Bollywood Hungama
Rishi Kapoor’s words for Ranbir Kapoor’s win at the Filmfare awards are heart-warming

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor recently bagged a Filmfare award in the best actor category for his outstanding performance in Sanju. His acting in the film was appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. The movie was one of the best comebacks Ranbir could have had. From the precision in his body language, to his looks, Ranbir put a lot of hard work for this role and his hard work had really paid off. He has managed to impress a whole lot of people with his work.

His father Rishi Kapoor could not attend the awards night for he is in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor. The couple has been living in NYC for over 6 months now as Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment. There were reports that the two will soon be returning to India but Rishi Kapoor has resumed his treatment again. To congratulate their son, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt holding the black lady and captioned it, “AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards #bestactor#bestactress ????????????????????????????????????” While Neetu Kapoor’s post left us all in awe, Rishi Kapoor recently said in an interview that Neetu and him are very proud of Ranbir Kapoor as he has won himself as many as 6 major awards in his career span of 11 and a half years.

Isn’t that just adorable? On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be starring opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Brahmastra. The movie is a modern take on superhero and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt says ‘I love you’ to Ranbir Kapoor as he blushes endlessly

