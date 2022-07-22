Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated trailer for his upcoming film, Liger was unveiled in Hyderabad and Mumbai amid much fanfare. Starring the young man as a professional MMA fighter, the film stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles with Mike Tyson's special appearance. At the press conference, Vijay was asked whether his film Liger will be a boon to Bollywood or his presence will be a boon to South industry.

Liger Trailer Launch: Vijay Deverakonda says north and south actors have always worked together: ‘I am looking forward to the day when it is no longer called north and south’

The actor responded, “I see it as me getting to live a dream. A personal dream in my career.” He continued, “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

“Actresses have worked in the south. Anil Kapoor sir debuted down south. Directors have been making films up north. Sridevi maam has been a south actor. Now it’s loud, but the industry has always been working with each other. It’s just that now we are doing cinema that the entire country watches and it’s about time that this happens,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda added, “I am looking forward to the day when it is no longer called north and south but Indian cinema and Indian actors. That is what we should look towards.”

Liger is all set to hit the big screens from 25th of August. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

