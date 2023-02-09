Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio and 19-year-old model Eden Polani, who were spotted together at a party earlier, are reportedly not dating each other, reports confirm. The Oscar winner sparked dating rumors after he attended model Riley Montana's album release party last month where the duo was snapped sitting together. "Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her," a source told People tabloid on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Titanic actor ended his four-year relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone in 2022. Since then, he's been linked to multiple women including model Gigi Hadid and 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas. DiCaprio and Hadid were first snapped together at a New York Fashion Week party in September.

A source told the outlet at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time.” Another source added that DiCaprio was "taken with Gigi. She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to. They sort of run in the same high-profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the source said. The duo was last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Speaking of Lamas, shortly after the news broke out about the DiCaprio and Lamas, her father Lorenzo Lamas told New York Post that the pair are not dating. "She's fond of him, obviously,” he told the outlet. “But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

