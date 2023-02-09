In the latest promo, Sai is seen spoiling the plans of Pakhi who is elated to shift to Mumbai with Virat and Vinayak.

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has remained to be one of the top TRP rated shows on Indian television with fans showering immense love on the lead characters Virat (Neil Bhatt), Sai (Ayesha Singh), Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). The current track of the show focuses on Sai's wish for Vinayak's custody. Virat approaches Sai and tries to persuade her to let Vinayak stay with Pakhi but Sai is adamant and emphasizes the fact that Pakhi is mentally unstable and that Vinayak isn't safe with her. Virat tries to stand up for Pakhi by assuring that Pakhi would not hurt Vinayak, but Sai is unmoved with it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Ayesha Singh opens up about Sai and Savi’s entry in Chavaan Niwas in the latest promo

Fans of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will witness drama and emotions with the upcoming promo where it will be seen that Pakhi and Vinayak are elated about shifting to Mumbai along with Virat. As soon as the door bell rings, Pakhi finds Sai and Savi at the doorsteps of Chavan Nivaas. Sai decides to re-enter the Chavan Nivaas as Savi desires to reside with her family and has been persuading Sai to do so. In agreement, Sai returns to the Chavaan House, where the sight of Sai and Savi startle Pakhi and she is shocked and dismayed by the re entry of the two in the life of Chavan family. This major drama will unfold on February 12

Ayesha Singh who essays the role of Sai in Star Plus show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, gave us an insight of the promo, she shared "It has been a difficult journey for Sai from the very beginning. She has always fought for her rights and for her child. This turn in Sai’s life is another battle for her first born and all she wants is Love." Coming to Virat’s reaction, he will be delighted when he learns about Sai and Savi's entry in Chavaan Nivaas.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus at 8.00pm from Monday to Sunday.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans of Sai and Virat want to boycott Pakhi’s surrogacy track in the show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.