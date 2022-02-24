comscore

Last Updated 24.02.2022 | 2:44 PM IST

Leonardo DiCaprio feels “proud” to invest in eco-friendly champagne brand Telmont

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised a glass to a greener future by acquiring a "significant" share of French champagne brand Telmont. Following JAY-Z and Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the growing ranks of celebrities investing in the French champagne.

Leonardo DiCaprio feels “proud” to invest in eco-friendly champagne brand Telmont

The Oscar winning actor broke the news of him backing thesustainable brand Telmont Champagne house, located in Damery, France, on Tuesday (February 22) via his Twitter handle and lauded the firm's commitment towards the environment. "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmontis determined to radically lower its environmental footprint," he wrote. "Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont."

“Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100 per cent organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years," the environmental advocate commented, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100 per cent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor."

As People publication reports, discussions involving DiCaprio's investment first started over two years ago. With no mention of an exact amount, Leonardo DiCaprio's participation was termed "a substantial investment" by one industry insider, and his involvement will not be as a brand spokesperson but as a shareholder.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio has a new tree species named after him

