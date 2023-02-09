The Romantics is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, with 35 leading film personalities talking about working with Yash Raj Films.

The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians across the world for the past 50 years. Releasing on February 14, three world cities - New York, Los Angeles & Mumbai are gearing up to celebrate Yash Chopra’s contribution to Indian cinema pre launch.Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to YRF’s bahu Rani Mukerji, the mega-stars of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

Netflix docu-series The Romantics, a tribute to Yash Chopra and YRF, to release on Valentine’s Day

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! He would be sharing insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series would be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large. A well-placed source says, “Netflix doing a docu-series on Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, and YRF is a matter of pride and looks like the makers are planning to host gala celebrations in New York, Los Angeles and Mumbai to mark this moment. In the run up to the release of The Romantics, the film will be screened to cinephiles and notable Indians and Asians across the world and these three cities have been identified so far to honour the legend, Yash Chopra.”

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix will release The Romantics on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, Chak De! India, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc including the recent record-breaking film Pathaan.

