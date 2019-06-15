Laxmmi Bomb: Producer Tusshar Kapoor and Kiara Advani THRILLED as Raghava Lawrence comes back on board

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb created a lot of furore after its first look was out a few weeks ago. Later, its director Raghava Lawrence lashed out at the makers and excused himself out of the project. He then came back on board of this South remake and the shooting began. The makers have completed the first schedule of the movie and are eager to begin the next one in August.

Producer Tusshar Kapoor spoke in a media interaction and said that he is relieved and happy that Raghava is back on the film. He also said that as a producer it was his dream to make this particular film and it is just great now that everything is shaping up as planned.

Kiara Advani who is the lead actress of the film also said that Raghava Lawrence is the soul of the film and therefore she is happy that he will be directing the Hindi version too. She also said that she is really excited to work on second schedule of the film.

Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on June 5, 2020 and it is produced by Fox Star Studios.

