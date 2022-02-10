comscore

Lata Mangeshkar bio-pic: Aanand L Rai, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali; three directors vying for project

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

At least three major filmmakers are extremely keen to make a bio-pic on the peerless Lata Mangeshkar. But will the Mangeshkar family allow it? The three filmmakers keen to tell the amazing story of the Nightingale are Aanand L Rai, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In fact Bhansali has been living with the idea for ten years.

Lata Mangeshkar bio-pic: Aanand L Rai, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali; three directors vying for project

Now that the iconic singer is gone, Bhansali who is the keenest to do the needful is most anxious to go ahead with his dream project. However the Mangeshkar family is apparently not going to allow any official bio-pics on Lataji’s unparalleled journey as Asia’s most successful singer.

“The family plans to make a film on her life at some point,” reveals a source.

Also Read: When Jagjit Singh made history with Lata Mangeshkar

