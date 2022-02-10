Late actor Bob Saget was reported dead on January 9 in a hotel and the cause for his unexpected death has recently been confirmed by his family in a statement one month after he was found dead.

According to People publications, the actor’s family reveal in a statement that the Full House star died as the result of a head trauma. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.” the statement said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The family further added that they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," the statement added.

The beloved actor and comedian died aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, following his final stand-up show outside of Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on January 9. The authorities earlier had also confirmed after completing autopsy that there was “no evidence of drug use” nor any signs of foul play in his “orderly” room.

As per reports, the late actor kept a low profile at the hotel in his final days. He checked in on Friday morning with his real name, carried his own bags, seemed really energetic, healthy and happy.

Bob Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

